Giants’ Evan Neal has a unique chance to turn his career around 

The New York Giants would like to see some kind of return on their investment in Evan Neal. They selected him seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping to land a book and right tackle for the future.

But through the first three seasons of his career, Neal has been a massive disappointment, and, at times, a liability on the football field.

However, the Giants are giving him a unique chance to turn his career around this summer.

Giants are giving Evan Neal a chance at guard

The Giants are transitioning Neal to the guard position after three years at right tackle. He has been cross-training at both left guard and right guard this spring and summer.

During Sunday’s practice, Neal was spotted making a key block on a runway that sparked a big hole for rookie running back Cam Skattebo to burst through. Neal was aligned at left guard on the rep.

Evan Neal walling off the DT to open up a big hole at left guard? https://t.co/UvvB2jKn1F — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) July 27, 2025

The Giants are putting the pads on at Monday’s practice, increasing the level of physicality and intensity. During these padded practices is when the evaluation of Neal truly begins.

By all accounts, the Giants were impressed with Neal and his work ethic during the spring. If he can continue that into the summer and stack solid practices and training camp, he could earn a role as one of the team’s backup guards or even compete for a starting job.