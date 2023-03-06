Giants Draft: WR Quentin Johnson lights up the Combine, should he be atop the list?

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are doing research on the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft class. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Big Blue met with the class’s top receiving prospects, such as TCU’s Quentin Johnston. Following an elite performance at this year’s Combine, Johnston could be atop the list of prospects on the Giants’ big board.

Should Quentin Johnston be the Giants’ top target in the NFL Draft?

Quentin Johnston was the star of the show during receiving drills in Indianapolis. The TCU product measured in at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds with a massive 33 5/8’’ arm length. Johnston displayed next-level explosiveness, posting a 40.5″ vertical jump (third-best among WRs) and an 11’ 2’’ broad jump (tied-second for WRs). He also made a spectacular, high-point reception during the drills.

I thought they said Quentin Johnston was a Body Catcher??? pic.twitter.com/OvcgT0vKvN — Quincy Peyton (@AgentQ_22) March 4, 2023

Johnston was considered by many to be the best wide receiver prospect in this year’s draft class going into the Combine, and he only furthered that argument this week. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocked Johnston to the Giants in his updated mock draft last week, saying, “Johnston is the big, fast and physical receiver they need.”

Following the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, it seems like the chances of Johnston falling to the Giants’ 25th overall pack are rather slim. But there is mutual interest between Quentin Johnston and the Giants. New York met with the physical TCU playmaker.

Johnston described his meeting with the Giants, saying, “I met with [the Giants] Wednesday, and I’m meeting with them again sometime soon. It was a very welcoming staff, had good talks with them. I for sure see myself in that blue with them, just like I did in high school.”

Quentin Johnston was a dominant playmaker for TCU in 2022. He put up 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in the Big 12 last season. While Johnston poses a threat as a deep-ball target, he also has the ability to make plays after the catch.

Johnston “breaks tackles like it’s nobody’s business,” according to PFF. “If you get the ball in Johnston’s hands, look out because he’s an absolute menace in the open field.” Johnston forced 45 missed tackles across three seasons at TCU and his 18 forced missed tackles this season ranked eighth among Power Five receivers (PFF).

Pro Football Focus has Quentin Johnston as the top wide receiver prospect on their draft board, describing him as “one of the freakiest college athletes at wide receiver in recent memory.” If the New York Giants were to land Johnston in this year’s draft, they would be getting one of the most dynamic playmakers in the class and immediately upgrading their offensive firepower.