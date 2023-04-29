Giants draft run-stuffing Oregon DT Jordon Riley in the 7th round

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordon Riley (91) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have bolstered their defensive line depth in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Oregon DT Jordon Riley with the 243rd pick. Riley, a Juco product, finished his five-year collegiate career at Oregon with 21 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, and one pass breakup in 13 starts.

What is Jordon Riley bringing to the Giants?

Riley is a big mauler from the defensive tackle spot. Where he lacks in athleticism (2.80 RAS), Riley makes up for with size. He stands in at 6-foot-5, 338 pounds.

The Giants made it a priority to add depth to their defensive line this offseason, signing veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson in free agency. Riley is the next name added to the group behind the likes of Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence.

Riley’s collegiate career began at North Carolina, before a sophomore-season transfer to Garden City Community College. He then played in six games for Nebraska as a junior, before rounding out his career with the Oregon Ducks.