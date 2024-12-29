Giants dive in deep to evaluate top quarterback prospect

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made their intentions clear on Saturday afternoon when general manager Joe Schoen and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell attended the Pop Tarts Bowl to watch Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Ward only played the first half, but he dazzled with 190 passing yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his elite playmaking ability with multiple jaw-dropping throws.

The Giants, who have been evaluating quarterback prospects closely this season, are clearly intrigued by Ward’s potential to elevate their offense.

Breaking Down Cam Ward’s 2024 Stats

Cam Ward’s full 2024 season statistics paint the picture of a quarterback with immense talent and upside. Across 511 pass attempts, Ward completed 305 passes for a 67.2% completion rate. He threw for 4,313 yards with an impressive 9.5 yards per attempt and 39 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. His ability to stretch the field is evident, with a mix of deep throws and precision passes that kept defenses on their heels all season.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ward also showcased his mobility, contributing 336 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground, making him a dual-threat quarterback. His total offensive grade of 92.5, via PFF, highlights his ability to dominate both as a passer and a runner. With a strong arm and the ability to extend plays, Ward would bring a dynamic element to the Giants’ offense that has been missing in recent years.

What Ward Would Bring to the Giants

Ward’s skill set aligns perfectly with the modern NFL, where quarterbacks are expected to do more than just drop back and throw. His ability to throw on the run, manipulate defenses, and execute high-pressure throws makes him an ideal candidate for a Giants team looking to inject life into its passing game.

In addition, his underrated mobility and elite pocket presence would add a new dimension to the Giants’ offensive scheme.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ward’s propensity for big plays is another appealing factor. His 39 touchdowns and a knack for making difficult throws downfield would give the Giants a much-needed boost in the explosive play department. His decision-making, evident in his 7 interceptions across a high volume of attempts, reflects a quarterback who knows when to take risks and when to play it safe — he’s a bit of a hero-ball quarterback but that’s a necessary skill in the NFL when under control.

Giants Keeping an Eye on Shedeur Sanders

The Giants have not limited their quarterback scouting efforts to Ward. They have extensively scouted Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, attending multiple practices and games in person. Sanders, known for his accuracy and poise under pressure, offers a different style but one that is equally compelling. The Giants’ front office has clearly prioritized finding a quarterback who can be the cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.