Giants’ Dexter Lawrence voted one of the top DLs in the league by NFL executives

Jan 1, 2023; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence became one of the highest-paid players in the NFL this offseason after a dominant 2022 season. Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million contract to remain with the Giants for the foreseeable future. His 2022 campaign proved to the league that Lawrence is one of the most impactful defensive talents in the NFL.

Annually, ESPN interviews league executives, players, and coaches to rank the top-ten players in the league at each position. This year, Lawrence ranked sixth in the NFL at his position. Lawrence was unranked last year and shot inside the top ten after posting a career-high 7.5 sacks last season.

How do top NFL executives view Giants DL Dexter Lawrence?

“Flat-out dominant run defender,” an NFC executive said per ESPN. “He can create for himself or others. Can overwhelm. If your center isn’t a top-level guy, he will dominate him. Sack production isn’t elite but he was better last year.”

Despite not posting elite sack protection, Lawrence was still more than enough for most centers to handle as a pass-rusher. His 43 pressures ranked second among defensive tackles last year, per ESPN. Lawrence’s 7.5 sacks nearly doubled his previous career high (four in 2020).

Can Dexter Lawrence replicate his dominance from 2022?

As great as Lawrence was in 2022, the question is whether or not he can do it again in 2023. One AFC executive is skeptical that Lawrence can repeat his dominance from this past season.

“Now that he has the contract, I’m curious if he keeps up the same level of play,” an AFC executive said to ESPN. “I thought his intensity would come and go a bit coming out of college.”

Entering 2023, Lawrence is looking to build on his success and establish himself as one of the top players in the league. He was selected to the NFL AP All-Pro second team in 2022 and is aiming to repeat that success this season.