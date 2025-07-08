Giants’ Deonte Banks receives crucial advice from renowned defensive backs trainer

The New York Giants are expecting to see major strides from their secondary in 2025 after investing significantly in the unit in the offseason.

The hope is for third-year cornerback Deonte Banks to take a step forward this season. The 2023 first-round pick flashed his potential as a rookie, but struggled immensely in the second season of his career.

Brian Walker of DBacks Academy (@dbacksacademy on Instagram) recently shared the advice he would give to Deonte Banks during an appearance on the “Fireside Giants” podcast, presented by Empire Sports Media, and hosted by me, Anthony Rivardo.

Walker has trained many NFL athletes, such as former Giants S Xavier McKinney, who was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year last season with the Green Bay Packers. Walker is currently training with New York Jets S Andre Cisco.

Giants CB Deonte Banks receives advice from DBs trainer Brian Walker

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I recently interviewed Brian Walker on Fireside Giants to get his analysis on the Giants’ new-look secondary. Walker gave his thoughts on Banks and offered his advice to the young cornerback.

“I think even as a rookie, I saw a few setbacks where I was like, okay… Because a lot of times, and even in my situation, when I played in college, all I knew was man coverage. I did not know how to play off. And then when I played at Washington State in the Pac-12 where they’re slinging it, passing the ball a lot, you have to play off at times. So I think for him, because he’s so aggressive as a man corner, I think he struggled with a lot of consistency and effort in certain things. We’re in zone, that doesn’t mean we just get comfortable. That’s still a technique. “

“Effort and attitude is still a trait and it’s still a talent.”

At times last season, Banks had his effort called into question. Going into year three of his career, it is necessary that Banks dispels any effort concerns and brings that intensity on a snap-to-snap basis.

“Effort and attitude is still a trait and it’s still a talent,” Walker explained. “And I think it’s just concentration. You lose a guy like Xavier [McKinney], who was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, that’s important. And then, this is his second D-coordinator.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Walker also acknowledged the factors outside of Banks’s control that had a negative effect on the young cornerback. The Giants have gone through a few tumultuous seasons now, which have had an impact on Banks and his development.

“He was brought in to be an aggressive man guy in that system as a rookie. And now, second year, you lose a lot. And then, like anything, I don’t want to get into pointing other fingers, but offense helps out the defense more than we know.”

The Giants’ offense figures to be an improved unit this season after making upgrades at quarterback. Additionally, the defense is entering its second season under DC Shane Bowen. That continuity should help the unit play with more consistency.

Banks needs to improve his ball skills in 2025

Among the criticisms of Banks’s performance last year was his inability to break up contested targets. Oftentimes, Banks would find himself in tight coverage, and in a position to make a play on the ball, but unable to get his head turned around in time and break up the pass.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The biggest thing I would say is, ‘Understand the sideline is your friend.’ I call it Sideline Sally,” Walker said. “And what I would explain to him is to know where you are.

“So for a corner, especially if you’re playing outside, you got to know the spacing of the field. If I’m on the numbers, I have to be smart in regards to trying to wall him off and look for the ball. Because when I look for the ball, if I’m on the numbers, what that receiver can do, he can just slightly push off, which they all do, give him a little James Harden push.

“And then now, as the ball’s approaching, I’m moving forward. He’s moving backwards with more space, because that’s what these quarterbacks get paid for. So that’s the first thing is understanding the field position.

“If I’m closer to the sidelines, now what I do is I make sure I want to be on that top shoulder. I would show him more Revis film, because Revis wasn’t a tall corner, right? But what he did was he cut off the angles, 45-degree angles. Some people like to call it a kick slide, I like to call it a basketball shuffle. But before that receiver gets to top speed, I’m cutting them off, I’m walling them off, I’m getting right in that pocket, I’m leaning, and then I’m locating.

“A lot of DBs, they’ll lean and they won’t look. Or they look and it’s too late. You still have to continue to lean on that receiver because, at the end of the day, we want to force them out of bounds if we can.”

Walker had some unique advice on how Banks could improve his ball skills through offseason drills, including watching baseball.

“Offseason-wise, I would do baseball drills, because a lot of times, hand-eye coordination is not that good. So I always show them film of just center field, looking at the ball, a lot of tennis balls.”

CHECK OUT THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH BRIAN WALKER ON THE FIRESIDE GIANTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL.