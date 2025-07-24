Giants’ defensive line may have found a new starter on the interior

The New York Giants’ defensive line figures to be one of their best units this season.

However, in 2024, the interior of the defensive line, lacked sufficient talent outside of All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence. Adding depth and starting talent to the interior defensive line was a priority for the Giants offseason.

As training camp kicked off for the Giants on Wednesday, a potential new starter on the defensive line emerged.

Roy Robertson-Harris took starting reps on Wednesday

Veteran DL Roy Robertson-Harris took the majority of the reps with the starting lineup for the Giants during Wednesday’s practice in the defensive end spot next to Lawrence.

Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

The Giants signed Robertson-Harris to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason. The 32-year-old brings eight years of NFL experience with him.

In 2024, he totaled 20 combine tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. He spent the season with two teams, playing six games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks.

Giants have competition on their defensive line

Entering the summer, there seems to be a position battle brewing on the Giants’ defensive line. There was no clear and obvious starter on the interior next to Lawrence.

Although Robertson-Harris took many of those starting reps on Wednesday, it was only the first day of camp. The Giants still have other defensive linemen who will contend for the position.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches started 15 games for the Giants last season and could once again be back in the lineup. The Giants also added some young talent in third round pick Darius Alexander.

The interior of the Giants’ defensive line is far from set in stone. Robertson-Harris will face plenty of competition this summer.