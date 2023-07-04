Giants’ Darius Slayton named the most underrated WR in the NFL

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) rushes in the first half against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was

Darius Slayton has been the New York Giants‘ leading receiver in three of the last four seasons. Despite this, he has not gained much notoriety around the league, flying under the radar as one of the NFL’s most slept-on receiving talents.

Darius Slayton named the NFL’s most underrated WR in 2023

In a recent list ranking the “Most Underrated WRs in the NFL Ahead of 2023 Season,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox praised Slayton, naming him the league’s most underrated talent at his position.

“What’s really impressive about Slayton is his efficiency,” Knox writes. “This past season, he ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per target (10.2), behind only A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and Dallas Goedert—and one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill.”

Slayton’s reemergence in the 2022 season

After a disappointing 2021 season, it looked like the end of the road for Slayton in New York. He totaled a career-low 339 yards that season and opened the summer on the roster bubble.

After taking a pay cut to stay with the team, Slayton proved to be far more valuable than originally anticipated, earning his spot back as the Giants’ No. 1 receiver. As a result, New York decided to extend Slayton this offseason, signing the veteran to a two-year, $12 million contract.

Slayton’s 2022 campaign put him back on the map. He racked up 724 yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions as New York’s leading man.

Slayton’s path to a standout season with the Giants

According to Pro Football Focus, Slayton averaged 6.1 yards after the catch per reception (T-6). Combining his ability to make plays after the catch with his 4.39 40-time and 6-foot-1 frame gives Slayton the speed and size to be a lethal playmaker.

Entering 2023, Slayton is back in the Giants’ starting lineup, once again seeking success as their primary receiving threat. He will have to compete with the added talent on the roster, but Slayton is again primed for a big season with Big Blue.