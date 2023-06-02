Giants’ Daniel Jones, Jalin Hyatt working overtime at OTAs

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. News Giants Mandatory Minicamp

The New York Giants are hard at work in preparation for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Among the hardest-working Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones, who head coach Brian Daboll has to tell to “take a break” sometimes. But Jones has not listened and, instead, has been working overtime at OTAs.

Jones has been staying after practices to work on strengthening his chemistry with rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, per Art Stapleton of North Jersey.

“If you look out there, it looks like practice is still going on because there are a lot of guys still training with each other, helping each other out. That’s the culture we’re building.” Kayvon Thibodeaux on New York Giants OTAs, per NorthJersey.com

Daniel Jones and Jalin Hyatt staying after at Giants OTAs

Hyatt, New York’s third-round pick in this year’s draft, is expected to have a significant role in the offense during his rookie season. Big Blue traded up to grab the Tennessee product who has been described as a potential draft steal.

The Giants’ offense has looked like a well-oiled machine at OTAs and Hyatt has been a big part of that. The rookie has been showing off his speed and hauling in touchdown grabs during 7-on-7 drills.

Jalin Hyatt with a TD reception at his first Giants OTA pic.twitter.com/GEuwhSJVVo — Vols Big Orange Podcast (@BigOrangePod) May 23, 2023

Jones and Hyatt once again connected on a big play at OTA No. 6. According to Giants.com, Jones went deep to Hyatt for a big gain during practice.

During his final 2022 season at Tennessee, Hyatt received the Fred Biletnikoff Award which is given out annually to the nation’s top receiver after totaling 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Despite his monstrous stat line, Hyatt slipped into the third round of this year’s draft. The Giants considered taking Hyatt with the 57th overall pick and were thrilled to see him slide into the next round.

So far, Hyatt has lived up to the hype. The rookie has been turning heads throughout offseason programming, putting his elite speed on full display. Hyatt and Jones will continue to work together and develop their chemistry throughout the summer, hopefully keeping pace so they may hit the ground running in the 2023 season.