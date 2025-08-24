Giants cut veteran safety in next round of roster cuts

The New York Giants trimmed their roster again on Sunday, releasing veteran safety K’Von Wallace ahead of the final cuts.

Wallace, a former fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, never managed to secure a real foothold with New York.

A journeyman career that never stuck

Wallace, now 28, entered the league out of Clemson with a reputation as a physical, downhill safety.

However, his NFL journey has been defined more by bouncing around than locking into a long-term defensive role.

He spent three seasons with Philadelphia before splitting the 2023 season between Tennessee and Arizona, searching for playing time.

By 2024, Wallace found himself in Seattle, appearing in rotational spots before landing with the Giants during training camp.

His release shows that despite experience, he failed to separate himself in a crowded but underwhelming safety competition.

Struggles in the preseason finale

Preseason football often provides veterans one last chance to stick, but Wallace struggled against the Patriots in Week 3.

Missed assignments and shaky coverage made his case even weaker, especially as the Giants evaluate which backups can be trusted.

He managed two preseason appearances, but neither stood out in ways that forced coaches to reconsider his roster bubble status.

When teams reach late August, “availability plus impact” tends to outweigh résumé, and Wallace simply didn’t check enough boxes.

The Giants’ current safety outlook

The Giants’ starting group looks settled, with Jevon Holland and rookie Tyler Nubin projected to play heavy snaps this season.

Behind them, Dane Belton provides solid rotational value, but beyond that the roster depth looks worryingly thin and unproven.

That reality makes Wallace’s release notable — it highlights how little confidence the staff had in his preseason performance.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are almost certain to search the waiver wire for additional support.

Teams will cut veteran safeties across the league this week, creating opportunities for low-cost depth signings before Week 1.

Why the move makes sense financially

While cutting Wallace doesn’t dramatically impact the salary cap, it reflects a broader organizational approach toward roster flexibility.

Keeping a 28-year-old journeyman who doesn’t contribute on special teams makes little sense when younger players need opportunities.

Wallace’s career arc reflects the tough reality of roster churn — veterans without defined roles are often quickly expendable.

For the Giants, it opens the door to explore options that might better complement their evolving defensive identity this year.