Giants cut veteran guard, free up $5.7 million in cap space

The New York Giants have made their first cap casualty of the offseason, releasing veteran guard Mark Glowinski, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Jordan Raanan. The move saves the Giants $5.7 million in salary cap space.

Cutting Glowinski was a no-brainer decision for the Giants. They signed Glowinski to a three-year deal in the 2022 offseason, but after two disappointing seasons with the team, his release was inevitable.

The 31-year-old guard made 22 starts across the last two seasons with New York. In 2023, he was on the field for a total of only 521 snaps and surrendered six sacks and 24 pressures.

Glowinski had been phased out of the lineup this past season in favor of younger options like Joshua Ezeudu and Markus McKethan, and a veteran mid-season signing in Justin Pugh. This offseason, the Giants will have a void to fill at right guard, but releasing Glowinski does not make that void any larger than it already was.

The Giants will now enter the offseason with an additional $5.7 million in salary cap space, bringing their projected total up to around $38 million.