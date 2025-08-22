Giants cut camp star wide receiver in first roster trimming

The New York Giants are in the process of completing their roster cuts, and an intriguing wide receiver was among those who did not make the roster.

Giants cut WR Montreal Washington

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that the team has cut wide receiver Montrell Washington. The former Denver Broncos wideout was a star in training camp and had a chance to make the team.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington, 26, was featured in the preseason action and logged seven receptions for 105 yards. He made three catches for 26 yards in Thursday’s 42-10 victory over the New England Patriots to close out the preseason.

Washington could be a strong candidate to earn a practice squad spot, as the team is still looking to build the receivers room around young star Malik Nabers. It is still unknown how the team feels about Jalin Hyatt long-term, so Washington could emerge as an option again down the road if he were to show improvement.

The Giants had a strong preseason

The Giants had a strong preseason led by big offensive performances from a number of players, as the team went 3-0 in preseason action. Undrafted rookie wideout Beaux Collins quickly burst onto the scene during training camp and preseason, and could find his way onto the active roster.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

First-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was also very impressive in his preseason action, and for the first time in quite a while, there is hope for a Giants team that has mostly struggled over the course of the past decade.

Dart finished the preseason completing 32 of 47 pass attempts, throwing 372 yards, and scoring four total touchdowns.

More roster cuts will be coming soon, and unfortunately for Washington, he was unable to crack a spot on the team’s active roster for the 2025-26 season.