Giants could uncover a diamond at receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are laser-focused on their third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with much of the attention centered on the quarterback position. But as the Giants look to rebuild and reinforce their roster, there’s an intriguing mid-round prospect who could be the key to a more dynamic offense: Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. After spending four years at FAU and a dominant 2024 season at Colorado, Wester is showing all the signs of being a hidden gem in this year’s draft class.

A Production Machine

Wester’s final college season was nothing short of stellar. He reeled in 74 receptions on 92 targets, a staggering 80.4% reception rate, while amassing 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. What stands out most is how effective Wester is after the catch. More than half of his yardage—528 yards—came after the catch, showcasing his ability to turn short completions into explosive plays. Averaging 12.6 yards per reception, Wester combines solid hands (just three drops on the year) with quick-twitch speed that makes him a nightmare for defenders in the open field.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is the kind of versatility that teams crave in today’s NFL, where slot receivers have become critical to spreading defenses and creating mismatches. Wester’s role as a slot weapon at Colorado—where he lined up in the slot on 91.7% of his snaps—makes him an ideal fit for modern offensive schemes, including what the Giants aim to build.

A Bigger Version of Wan’Dale Robinson?

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, Wester isn’t the biggest receiver, but his size is comparable to some of the league’s most effective slot specialists. In fact, Wester draws easy comparisons to Wan’Dale Robinson (but he’s far bigger), the Giants’ former second-round pick. While Robinson has shown flashes of potential, he’s heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. The Giants may be looking for a younger, potentially more explosive option to eventually take over that role.

Wester has the tools to become that player, with the added benefit of learning and developing behind Robinson for a year. His open-field speed and ability to create separation make him a natural successor, and his knack for turning short passes into big gains would be a seamless fit in an offense built around a young quarterback.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Shedeur Sanders Is the Pick, Wester Makes Sense

If the Giants decide to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with their top pick, pairing him with Wester would make for a smooth transition to the NFL. The chemistry they built at Colorado is evident on tape, with Sanders regularly targeting Wester on quick throws and letting him work his magic after the catch. Having a familiar weapon could help ease the learning curve for Sanders, giving the Giants’ offense a strong foundation of young talent.

The idea of adding Wester to the mix becomes even more appealing when considering his experience and production. He’s not the type of mid-round receiver who needs a steep adjustment period; instead, he brings a polished skill set and extensive collegiate experience that should allow him to contribute sooner rather than later.

Polishing the Edges

While Wester’s potential is undeniable, he’s not without flaws. His route running, particularly at the end of routes, needs refinement. He occasionally struggles to finish strong, which can disrupt timing and make him less reliable in tight situations. These are fixable issues, though, especially for a player with his natural talent. With proper coaching and a year to develop, Wester could become a polished, dynamic NFL receiver.