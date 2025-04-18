Giants could trade up into 1st round for ‘lottery ticket’ quarterback

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants might be quietly gearing up to pull off a calculated swing at the quarterback position—one that wouldn’t cost them the third overall pick, but still gives head coach Brian Daboll a developmental talent with explosive upside.

Conceptually, the Giants could explore trading back into the first round to land Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, a dynamic athlete with raw tools and star potential if molded correctly.

Daboll Needs a Real Project — Not a Placeholder

Let’s face it, the Tommy DeVito experiment was fun for a few weeks two years ago, but the Giants can’t continue hoping that undrafted fliers or aging veterans are going to spark long-term stability at the most important position on the field. Brian Daboll was hired with a clear vision: develop and elevate a quarterback the same way he helped mold Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Milroe may not be a polished passer yet, but he checks every box for a project QB with franchise potential.

The Stats Say There’s Something Here

Last season at Alabama, Milroe completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. But it’s his legs that separate him from the pack.

Milroe rushed for 879 yards and a jaw-dropping 20 touchdowns. His ability to extend plays, break tackles, and turn broken pockets into 40-yard gains makes him the most electric dual-threat option in the class.

And as Daniel Jeremiah reportedly put it, “That’s the lottery ticket. … He’s got the highest upside of anyone in this draft, including Cam Ward.”

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Trading Back Into Round 1 Makes Sense

If the Giants believe Milroe can be “the guy,” making a move into the back half of the first round is a smart play. Not only would it give them a fifth-year option on his rookie contract—which is critical for long-term financial flexibility—it also buys them time to develop him behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

He wouldn’t be rushed. He’d be coached by someone with a proven record of turning raw into refined. And if the Giants are right, they’ll never have to spend a top-three pick on a quarterback again.

This wouldn’t be a reach. It would be a bet. A calculated one. And if it hits, the payoff could be massive.