Giants could trade quarterback at deadline to recoup draft capital

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Just a season ago, the New York Giants had one of the thinnest quarterback rooms in football—now, they might be one of the most flexible.

With a trio of experienced and promising arms, the Giants may have accidentally stumbled into a rare opportunity: a quarterback surplus.

The additions that changed everything

The Giants kicked off the offseason with a bold decision to bring in Russell Wilson, a proven veteran with a Super Bowl ring.

He may not be in his prime anymore, but his deep-ball ability and leadership immediately elevated the room.

Then came Jameis Winston, a gunslinger with experience and still enough juice to command respect in any quarterback meeting.

And finally, the front office used the 25th overall pick to draft Jaxson Dart, the high-upside rookie who many believe will take over long-term.

Suddenly, the Giants went from scraping the bottom to having a legitimate quarterback pipeline.

Jameis Winston becomes the logical trade candidate

With Dart waiting in the wings and Wilson expected to start in 2025, the odd man out might eventually be Winston.

Winston still carries value—he’s only 31, has multiple years as a starter under his belt, and can push a team over the hump.

More importantly, he’s under contract for two seasons, which gives teams flexibility without long-term risk.

The Giants could explore moving him at some point this season to recoup draft capital, especially if injuries strike elsewhere in the league.

New Orleans could be an ideal trade partner

A familiar landing spot makes plenty of sense—the New Orleans Saints.

They currently have a quarterback battle featuring Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.

None of those names inspire confidence as short-term starters, let alone long-term solutions.

The Saints know Winston, and while it didn’t work out the first time, a reunion could offer them instant experience and a boost in a division up for grabs.

Even a sixth-round pick in return would be a worthwhile move for the Giants, considering their depth and cap flexibility.

A win-win scenario for the Giants

Trading Winston wouldn’t mean the Giants are out of safety nets.

They can always revisit the backup market next offseason to find another veteran to support Dart’s development.

More importantly, it sends a message: the future is Jaxson Dart.

Every rep, every meeting, every moment going forward should be preparing him for 2026 and beyond.

Winston’s presence has helped stabilize the room—but at some point, that value is better spent as future capital.

Depth is rare—and the Giants need to capitalize

In a league constantly desperate for competent quarterback play, the Giants now find themselves in a position of leverage.

Very few teams can say the same.

They’ve quietly flipped one of their biggest weaknesses into a potential asset.

And if the phone rings this season, Joe Schoen should absolutely be ready to listen.

