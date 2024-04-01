Giants could target underrated and athletic Washington RT to develop in the draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants upgraded their offensive line in free agency but still need to add depth to the unit. In the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, they could target an underrated prospect out of Washington to bolster their depth at right tackle.

Washington OT Roger Rosengarten is an elite athlete

Washington OT Roger Rosengarten could be an overlooked prospect that the Giants should target on the third day of the draft. The 21-year-old tackle is an elite athlete who scored a 9.61 relative athletic score (RAS) at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. This score ranked 53 out of 1,330 offensive tackles from 1987 to 2024. He ran a 4.92s 40-yard dash at the event.

Despite his athleticism, Rosengarten is not expected to be drafted until the third day of the draft. This is likely due to him being an undersized tackle, measuring in at only 6-foot-5, 308 pounds. However, Rosengarten’s performance as Washington’s starting right tackle this past season was phenomenal.

Rosengarten was a dominant blindside protector in 2023

Rosengarten was on the field for 993 snaps in 2023 and surrendered only 15 pressures and zero sacks on the campaign. This is especially impressive considering he was Washington’s blindside protector at right tackle with QB Michael Penix Jr. being a left-handed gunslinger.

However, in Washington’s final game of the season against Michigan (the National Championship Game), Rosengarten struggled immensely. This performance against top talent ultimately caused Rosengarten’s draft stock to take a significant hit.

Where could the Giants draft Rosengarten?

In all likelihood, Rosengarten will be available on day three of the draft (Round 4 through Round 7). But his draft stock does seem to be on the rise after he impressed scouts at Washington’s pro day in March.

The Giants could view Rosengarten as an ideal developmental offensive line prospect with tackle/guard flexibility. Adding depth to the unit at more than one position will be a priority and the Giants value versatility on the offensive line. Evan Neal has not developed the way the Giants had hoped at right tackle across the last two seasons. Adding Rosengarten could give the roster some insurance for Neal on the backend of the roster as a developmental piece.