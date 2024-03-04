Giants could target this veteran tight end in free agency if Darren Waller retires

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent TE Dalton Schultz could become a potential target for the New York Giants in free agency given the uncertain circumstances surrounding Darren Waller, who earlier this week revealed he is considering retirement.

Darren Waller is reportedly considering retirement

Waller is coming off a disappointing first season in New York. Not only did he struggle with injuries, but he also performed well below expectations, racking up just 552 yards with one touchdown in 12 games. The 31-year-old is now reportedly considering retirement, according to The New York Post.

This is a stunning revelation given that the Giants were unaware of the possibility of Waller hanging it up. The team was under the impression that Waller would return in 2024 for a second season with Big Blue.

The Giants will continue to monitor the situation regarding Waller, and his decision will have an impact on how the team focuses its offseason. Waller recently told The New York Post he is “still undecided” on his possible retirement, so for now, it’s a wait, and see approach for Big Blue.

The Giants could view Dalton Schultz as a top replacement for Waller

If Waller were to walk away from the gridiron for good, the Giants would need to find a new tight end. Houston Texans veteran TE Dalton Schultz is an impending free agent and could be a potential candidate to fill the position should Waller decide to call it a career.

Schultz, a six-year NFL veteran who caught 17 touchdown passes over his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, continued his consistent production in the 2023 season with the Houston Texans. He tallied five touchdowns and racked up 635 yards this past season.

Schultz averaged a career-high 10.8 yards per reception in 2023 and figures to be one of the more sought-after tight ends available on the open market.

A stark comparison from Waller, Schultz’s best ability may be his availability. Aside from his rookie season, in which he only appeared in 11 games, Schultz has played 15 or more games in every season of his career. If he were to sign with the Giants, Schultz would provide New York with consistent availability and production — something the team has sorely lacked in recent years.