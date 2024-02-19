Giants could target Super Bowl-winning cornerback in free agency

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants face a critical offseason, with the task of filling numerous vacancies to construct a roster capable of competing in the 2024 season. After drafting Deonte Banks to anchor the cornerback position for the foreseeable future, the team anticipates the departure of veteran Adoree Jackson in free agency.

To complement Banks, the Giants are considering veterans available on the market, guided by the preferences of new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for experienced players in the secondary.

Offseason Strategy for the Giants

One notable free agent is Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed, a 27-year-old former fourth-round pick who has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite recording a high number of penalties last season, Sneed’s track record of performance, including substantial snap counts and impactful defensive plays, positions him as a valuable asset. His experience and winning mentality could offer the leadership and reliability the Giants need to strengthen their defense.

Financial Considerations and Secondary Options

Sneed’s valuation at approximately $15 million per season (per Over the Cap) presents a financial decision for the Giants, weighing his contributions against the cost. His size and skill set make him an attractive option to complement Banks in the secondary, potentially addressing the gap left by Xavier McKinney’s uncertain future at free safety.

However, if the Giants commit to McKinney long-term, they might need to explore more cost-effective alternatives for the cornerback position.

Options such as Sean Murphy-Bunting, who has previously worked under Bowen, or veteran Stephon Gilmore, with a lower market value, could provide the experience needed without the high price tag of Sneed.

The depth of the free-agent cornerback class offers the Giants flexibility in finding the right fit to partner with Banks, emphasizing the blend of youth and experience in their defensive strategy.