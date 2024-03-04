Giants could target athletic Combine standout to solve problems at right tackle

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to solve their problem at right tackle this offseason. Evan Neal has struggled through the first two seasons of his career and cannot be trusted as the team’s starter entering the season. The Giants need to bring in some competition at right tackle while they consider moving Neal inside to guard.

Thankfully, the 2024 NFL Draft class is filled with talent on the offensive line. Among those who stood out at this past weekend’s NFL Scouting Combine was Georgia OT Amarius Mims. He may have performed well enough to become a first-round selection, but if Mims is available in Round 2, the Giants will want to target him as a potential solution to their right tackle problem.

Giants could target Amarius Mims as a potential right tackle solution

Mims lit up the Scouting Combine this weekend, running a 5.07s 40-yard dash while standing in at 6-foot-7, 340 pounds. He earned an elite 9.53 RAS (relative athletic score), making him a rapid riser in Indianapolis.

Amarius Mims running 5.07 at 6'7" | 340 LBS?



pic.twitter.com/pu68jA1Dg1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2024

Playing in seven games this past season for the Georgia Bulldogs, Mims was on the field for 297 snaps (all at right tackle) and surrendered only one pressure and zero sacks. His size and movement skills give him an advantage over opposing pass rushers.

His raw talent and performance at the Combine could make Mims a first-round pick when it’s all said and done. However, there is still a chance he will slip into the second round.

One knock on Mims is his inexperience. He played in only 30 games in his collegiate career and never spent a full season as a starter for Georgia. He was in line to start in 2023, but a nagging injury held him back from spending extra time on the field. But with his athletic and size profile, Mims still projects as a starting right tackle at the next level — with proper coaching and development.

If Mims is on the board for the Giants in the second round, he will need to be a top target to consider. Mims could solve the Giants’ issues at right tackle, plugging in and playing there while moving Neal to guard. If coached and developed properly, Mims has the potential to be a top starting tackle in the NFL.