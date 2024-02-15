Giants could take physical wide receiver in 1st round of the draft

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have an opportunity to land an elite playmaker at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft. Holding the No. 6 overall pick in the first round, many mock drafts have the Giants selecting a wide receiver with their first pick. Washington wideout Rome Odunze has become a popular choice in mock drafts and could be a top target for Big Blue in the draft.

What could Rome Odunze bring to the Giants?

Odunze is a physical wide receiver with great hands and exceptional route-running skills. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Odunze has the frame to impose his will on opposing defensive backs. He brought in 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season for the Huskies.

Pro Football Focus has Odunze ranked No. 7 among all prospects on their big board in the draft class. He earned an 89.5 PFF receiving grade this season ranking sixth among all Power 5 receivers. Odunze also totaled 100 or more receiving yards in 10 games this season.

The Giants were listed as one of Odunze’s three best fits in the draft by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo:

“The Giants haven’t had a legit No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. left town,” Melo wrote. “They’ve consistently swung-and-missed at the position, adding failed, expensive projects like Kenny Golladay. Tight end Darren Waller was expected to be Jones’ primary target last season, but the aging Waller spent the majority of the year sidelined with injury. The Giants can’t rely on Waller. Odunze would immediately address a major need in East Rutherford.”

The Giants’ receiving corps lacks playmakers with size and contested catch ability. Odunze would bring both of those traits to the lineup. He hauled in an incredible 75.0% of his contested catch targets this past season (21 of 28). Odunze would enter the lineup as an immediate starter and premiere red zone threat for New York’s offense.