Giants could take a chance on Chargers’ ascending cornerback in free agency

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to reinforce their secondary this offseason. Free agency will provide them with plenty of options to target at cornerback. They could add another young piece to the defensive backfield to continue to grow and build toward the future.

Could the Giants target Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency?

Los Angeles Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. is an intriguing player set to hit the open market this offseason. The 25-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign that ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury suffered in October.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, for the two seasons prior, Samuel was beginning to establish himself as a quality starter in the Chargers’ defense. He posted Pro Football Focus coverage grades of 75.6 or better in each of the past two years prior to the injury-spoiled 2024 campaign.

In 2023, Samuel totaled 63 combined tackles, 13 pass defenses, and two interceptions. He totaled 11 pass defenses or more in each of the first three seasons of his career. The major flaw in his game, however, is his inefficiency as a tackler. Samuel had missed 22.2% of his tackle attempts in 2024 prior to his injury and has consistently struggled to keep that missed tackle rate low.

Despite his struggles as a tackler, Samuel was showing signs of development in each of his first three seasons and was solid in coverage. Perhaps he could get back on track with the Giants if signed to a new contract this offseason.

Could the Giants afford to sign Samuel Jr. in free agency?

The Giants are currently projected to open the offseason with $48 million in cap space. This should give them plenty of spending power in free agency and enough space to sign a high-impact cornerback such as Samuel.

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF projects a three-year, $43.5 million contract for Samuel in free agency paying him $14.5 million per season with $26.5 guaranteed. Such a deal would likely give the Giants an out after two seasons, securing an upgrade at cornerback short-term while maintaining him under contract as a potential long-term solution as well.

Being that he is only 25 years old and still an ascending talent, Samuel could cash in with another contract in just a few seasons if he continues to elevate his game. By that point, the Giants will hope that Deonte Banks has developed into a reliable starter. If that’s the case, then they could allow Samuel to move on at the end of his contract with Banks firmly established as their CB1. Or they could keep the young duo together and forge long-term success in their secondary.