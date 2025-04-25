Giants could still land dominant defensive lineman with lone Day 2 draft pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are entering Day 2 of the NFL Draft with only one pick after trading away picks 34 and 99 to move up and select QB Jaxson Dart at the end of the first round. The Giants hold the first pick of the third round, No. 65 overall, as their lone pick on Day 2 of the draft. But this is still a valuable selection that could land Big Blue a dominant defensive lineman to continue building their trenches.

Giants could target Texas DT Alfred Collins with No. 65 pick

Among the Day 2 prospects that the Giants hosted on top-30 visits is Texas DT Alfred Collins. The big, mauling run-stopper is an intriguing prospect who could be a target for New York with the No. 65 overall pick.

The 6-foot-6, 332-pound interior defender has incredible size to overwhelm opposing offensive linemen. However, he also possesses surprising athleticism for the position, allowing him to align all across the defensive line and create matchup nightmares in the trenches.

In 2024, Collins totaled a career-high 55 combined tackles with six tackles for loss and one sack. He also added seven pass defenses as his long arms allow him to block passing lanes and disrupt quarterbacks.

Outside of Dexter Lawrence, the interior of the Giants’ defensive line is thin. Adding Collins and his intense mass to a defensive line alongside Lawrence could give the G-Men an elite run-stopping unit. Adding that to a line that already features Day 1 draft pick Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux could evolve the Giants’ defensive line into one of the best in the NFL.