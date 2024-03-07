Giants could snag wide receiver with similar profile to Odell Beckham Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been trying to fill the void left behind by Odell Beckham Jr. ever since they traded him away in the 2019 offseason. The Giants have not had a wide receiver eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Beckham in 2018. But this offseason, New York is perfectly positioned to find its next alpha dog wideout.

In the second round of this year’s draft, Big Blue could target an underrated wide receiver prospect who happens to compare physically and athletically to Beckham Jr.

Jermaine Burton compares nicely to former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is a prospect who has not received a ton of buzz during the pre-draft process. His production in 2023 was limited (39 receptions, 798, eight touchdowns) in an Alabama offense that relied on its rushing attack. But Burton flashed great potential and put some exciting things on film this season.

Burton’s athletic testing and measurements at the Combine bear eerily similar metrics to that of former Giants 2014 first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr. Burton and Beckham scored similar height, weight, and athletic measurements at their respective Combines:

Jermaine Burton’s NFL Combine Results:

Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Combine Results:

What could Burton bring to the Giants?

Burton has a similar playing style to Beckham Jr. as an explosive wideout with route-running skills to get open on the inside, on the outside, and at all three levels. The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman describes Burton as “an explosive wide receiver who possesses excellent deep speed and route-running ability to win at all three levels of the field,” — a description that also fits the bill for who Beckham Jr. was as a prospect coming out of LSU in 2014. However, there are some character concerns with Burton.

After spending his first two seasons with Georgia, Burton transferred to Alabama in 2022 and continued to develop his skills as a wideout. Now entering the NFL Draft, Burton will likely be taken sometime on day two. The Giants could view Burton as an every-down receiving option and target him in the second or third round of the draft.