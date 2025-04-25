Giants could snag steal of the draft wide reciever at pick 65

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may have traded away their second-round pick to land quarterback Jaxson Dart, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of options on Day 2.

Holding the 65th overall selection in the third round, Big Blue could still walk away with a hidden gem — and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech might be the name to watch.

He’s not just a consolation prize. He could end up being one of the best value picks in the entire draft.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Physical Force With Elite Hands

Bech checks a lot of boxes for a team in need of wide receiver help.

At 6’2″ and 214 pounds, the 22-year-old plays with the physicality of a tight end and the traits of a true X receiver. He hauled in 1034 yards and nine touchdowns last season on a 68.1% reception rate — and most importantly, he dropped just one pass on 91 targets.

You want ball security? He’s your guy.

You want a receiver who can win at the catch point? Bech might be the best in the class.

Slot or Outside? Bech Can Do Both

Bech lined up out wide on 71.8% of his snaps and in the slot on 26.8%, showing off the versatility teams crave. That kind of alignment flexibility allows Brian Daboll to scheme him into mismatches from day one, even if he starts as WR4 or WR5.

He’s also a menace after the catch — picking up 338 YAC yards in 2024 by bouncing off defenders like a pinball in traffic.

While his blocking still needs some polish, Bech brings an edge to his game that the Giants have been missing at the position.

A Hard-Nosed Receiver to Complement Malik Nabers

With Malik Nabers expected to be the alpha in the offense, Bech could provide the Giants with a complementary skillset.

He’s a strong route-runner who doesn’t need to rely on elite separation to win. He’s tough, confident, and does the dirty work over the middle of the field — a throwback receiver with modern traits.

Think mini Brock Bowers vibes.

If the Giants manage to land Bech in the third round, they’ll not only walk away with their quarterback of the future, but also a weapon he can grow with from day one.