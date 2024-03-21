Giants could sign this veteran safety to fill Xavier McKinney void

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With safety Xavier McKinney leaving the New York Giants for the Green Bay Packers in free agency, the G-men will need to find his replacement for the 2024 season and beyond. While Dane Belton serves as a solid in-house replacement, the franchise could pivot towards the open market to address the secondary. Signing veteran defensive back Quandre Diggs could be an option for them.

Diggs has a track record of success, but production declined in 2023

The 31-year-old Diggs is entering his 10th NFL season in 2024. He’s split time with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks in his career. Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl in three of his four and a half seasons with Seattle (he was traded there mid-way through the 2019 season).

His 2023 season was a bit of a drop-off, as he only secured one interception after having at least three in each of the previous seven seasons. His production also dipped in pass coverage, as he allowed opponents to throw for a 103.9 passer rating, a career-low for Diggs.

However, Diggs showcased durability as he played in all 17 games last season, and hasn’t missed a game since 2019. This past season, he also reached a new career-high in tackles with 95 and a missed tackle percentage of just 12%. Pro Football Focus (PFF) assessed him a below-average grade of 55.1 for his overall performance in 2023.

Diggs wouldn’t solve all the Giants’ problems in the secondary

If the Giants decide to sign Diggs, they will likely still need to make improvements to the secondary, as they can’t afford to continue to struggle in that area of the defense. It’ll be hard for them to get someone who can replicate the production McKinney gave them, as he was able to cover up any lapses from the secondary in games last season.

Diggs’ veteran presence could serve as a benefit to a young Giants’ defensive unit, which provides a logical reason to sign him to a cheap deal. However, in terms of on-field production, he is not someone they can depend on to shut down any big plays from opposing teams.

