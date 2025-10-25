Giants could move on from 2022 draft bust at the deadline

The New York Giants have popped up in several trade rumors as the November 4th deadline approaches. While some expect the Giants to be buyers at the deadline, shopping for a wide receiver to boost their offense, recent reports indicate they could be sellers, too.

Giants could trade Evan Neal at the deadline

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, former 2022 No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal has a chance to be traded away by the Giants this season as the deadline approaches.

“This feels like an ideal time to deal away Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022 who has been inactive all season,” Fowler wrote. “The Giants’ starting offensive line finally feels settled, which would make parting with Neal easier, even if for just a late-round pick swap. Teams are always looking for offensive line help.”

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through seven games this season, Neal has not been active once. He has been a healthy scratch in all seven games despite being in competition for the starting right guard job during training camp and preseason this summer.

Neal has become a non-factor

Neal suffered an intense fall from grace over the last few seasons. Drafted top-10 in 2022, the Giants anticipated that Neal would be a long-term starter on their offensive line.

After two pitiful seasons starting at right tackle, Neal was phased out of the lineup in 2024. This summer, the Giants began Neal’s transition to right guard, which they hoped would pave him a pathway to turn things around and get back into the starting lineup.

But, ultimately, Neal’s development wasn’t strong enough this summer, and Greg Van Roten was named the Week 1 starter. Van Roten has started every game at right guard for the Giants this season.

Meanwhile, Neal has been in activewear on the sidelines.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Giants are ever going to get something out of Neal, it’s now or never. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, where Neal could walk for a new opportunity in free agency.

The Giants could attempt to get a return for Neal on the trade block as opposed to letting him walk for nothing as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.