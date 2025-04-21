Giants could hit a home run with wide receiver pick in 2nd round

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Sometimes the best draft picks don’t come in the top ten—they fall right into your lap in the second round. And if the New York Giants play their cards right, they might walk away with one of the most explosive playmakers in the 2025 NFL Draft: Missouri’s Luther Burden III.

A Slot Weapon With Day-One WR2 Potential

Burden isn’t the biggest name on draft boards, but the tape doesn’t lie. The 21-year-old receiver stands at 6 feet, 206 pounds, and comes with the kind of afterburners you can’t teach. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash with a 1.54-second 10-yard split—elite-level burst that pops off the screen.

Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

While his 2024 numbers—676 yards and six touchdowns—might not scream “future star,” context is everything. Burden played in an offense that wasn’t exactly tailored to showcase a receiver’s full toolkit. Still, he managed to average 11.1 yards per reception and racked up 373 yards after the catch, proving he’s lethal in space.

Burden spent over 85% of his snaps in the slot, but don’t let that pigeonhole him. He’s got the frame and footwork to play outside too, giving Brian Daboll maximum flexibility to mix and match personnel and formations.

A Garrett Wilson-Level Ceiling?

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Burden’s game is reminiscent of Jets star Garrett Wilson. The similarities are clear: both possess elite change-of-direction skills, short-area quickness, and an uncanny ability to accelerate out of cuts. Burden’s ability to stop on a dime and explode into the next gear makes him one of the most intriguing Day 2 prospects in the entire class.

If the Giants are lucky enough to grab him with their second-round pick, they could immediately pencil him in as a WR2, offering the kind of dynamic complement to Malik Nabers that this team has lacked for years.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants Need to Reinforce Both Sides of the Ball

Let’s say the Giants go with Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter at third overall. That pick would give them a game-changing presence on defense. Pairing that move with a second-round selection of Burden would mean Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll walk out of the draft having added two blue-chip talents to both sides of the football.

In a league that rewards elite athletes and explosive playmakers, Luther Burden could be the steal of the draft—and a home run pick for a Giants team still trying to find its offensive identity.