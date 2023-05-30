Giants could get true breakout season from former practice squad receiver

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) runs with the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the third quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made substantial efforts to strengthen their wide receiver corps this off-season, including the acquisition of tight end Darren Waller.

In a trade that involved sending a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Waller, he brings potential to yield WR1-level performance when at peak health.

Although DeAndre Hopkins became available and the Giants likely showed interest despite limited funds, they are instead investing in several promising players to make their mark in 2023.

With the additions of Parris Campbell and the draft pick Jaylin Hyatt from Tennessee, the team now boasts exceptional speed paired with a youthful roster.

Anticipation surrounds Isaiah Hodgins’ potential breakout with the Giants:

Many are optimistic that Isaiah Hodgins, formerly of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, will enhance his performance to become a vital asset for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Last year, Hodgins and Jones demonstrated immediate synergy in the passing game. Hodgins secured 33 catches out of 42 attempts, resulting in a commendable 78.6% catch rate and a 0.0% drop rate. Accumulating 351 yards and four touchdowns across just eight games, he displayed his skill in creating separation and executing challenging catches.

In response to the disorganized state of the receiving corps, Hodgins stepped in and promptly improved the unit. He made a compelling argument to be considered as the Giants’ primary WR option and potentially operate at a high-end WR2 standard.

Although Hodgins may not be at the level of Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, he contributes quality in his unique way. Standing at 6’4″ and weighing 210 pounds, Hodgins not only presents excellent physical attributes but also brings valuable leadership skills and a strong locker room presence.

Notably, the former 6th-round pick did not drop a single pass in 2022, addressing a persistent issue amongst Giants’ receivers in previous years.

With an array of talent to utilize and an increase in athletic ability across the team, the Giants are expected to enjoy a considerably more successful season in 2023. This is despite reaching the postseason and securing a Wild Card game victory with a depleted roster.

Hodgins’ story aligns perfectly with the narrative that the Giants possess superior coaching and talent evaluators, having recognized his potential during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills may well be regretting their loss, as Hodgins is set to emerge as a key contributor and breakout player for the Giants in the upcoming season.