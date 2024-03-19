Giants could fill need at CB2 in second round of 2024 NFL Draft with polished Georgia product

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants hold the No. 6 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and are likely to target a prospect on the offensive side of the ball with their first-round pick. But in Round 2, the Giants could use the No. 47 overall pick in the draft to address a major need on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter could be the pick at No. 47. The Bulldog cover man should be on the board at pick 47 and would immediately plugin as the Giants’ starting boundary cornerback opposite Deonte Banks.

Giants could target Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter in Round 2

Lassiter is a 21-year-old, 6-foot cornerback who started every game at Georgia over the last two years. He was named Second Team All-SEC in 2023 after totaling 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and eight pass defenses in 15 starts for the Bulldogs.

As a physical cornerback with plenty of starting experience, Lassiter could be a day-one starter for the Giants. They need an answer on the boundary and Lassiter could fill that void presumably being left behind by Adoree’ Jackson.

Pro Football Focus projects Lassiter as a future CB2

Pro Football Focus ranks Lassiter as the No. 8 cornerback in this year’s draft class, saying he “projects as a priority Day 2 selection as a future CB2.”

“Lassiter is a competitive, scheme-versatile cornerback who can succeed in both man and zone assignments,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “While he isn’t the best athlete at the position, he makes up for it in many ways, including through instincts and anticipation. He projects as a priority Day 2 selection as a future CB2.”

Lassiter didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 2023 according to PFF and surrendered only 15 receptions on 39 targets (38.5%) for 136 yards on the entire season.

Lassiter receives high praise in The Draft Network’s scouting report

Like PFF’s Sikkema, Damian Parson of The Draft Network also gave Lassiter a glowing review in his scouting report:

“Kamari Lassiter is a sticky cover corner with the desired hip fluidity and instincts to become a reliable starting cornerback,” Parson wrote.

Parson projects Lassiter as a “Day 2 — Winning Starter” prospect. He praised his coverage abilities in both zone and man, but did point out Lassiter’s questionable long speed and lack of ball production as top weaknesses.

The Giants need a long-term solution for their No. 2 cornerback role. Lassiter could be that answer if they were to draft him on day two. He could step in as a starter for new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on day one and develop into a reliable outside cornerback in the Giants’ defense.