Giants could draft versatile offensive lineman in 2nd round

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be in the market for offensive linemen this offseason. In the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they could have an opportunity to bolster the interior of their line. Duke OL Graham Barton could be an intriguing fit in the second round as a potential solution at left guard,

Giants could draft Duke OL Graham Barton in the second round

Barton is a versatile offensive lineman who could potentially fill more than one need on Big Blue’s line. A left tackle for the Duke Blue Devils, Barton is expected to play guard in the NFL, but could also serve as depth at tackle.

In a recent mock draft, ESPN’s Matt Miller had the Giants taking Barton in the second round of the draft:

“Barton, who played left tackle at Duke, is projected to slide inside to guard or center in the pros,” Miller wrote. “If the Giants are sticking with right tackle Evan Neal, Barton becomes a Day 1 starter at guard — but also an insurance policy at tackle.”

At 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, Barton is likely too small to play tackle at the next level. However, he has the exact body type to succeed on the interior and has enough refinement in his game to be an instant upgrade at offensive guard for the Giants as a rookie.

Barton played in nine games in 2023 and was once again named first-team All-ACC after allowing just two sacks and 11 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus (h/t Giants.com).

As a freshman in 2020, Barton began his collegiate career at center. He since moved to left tackle and held down Duke’s blindside for the remaining four seasons of his career. A move to guard or back to center will be the most likely outcome for Barton in the NFL.

The Giants, having already invested a second-round pick in the center position last season, would likely view Barton as a plug-and-play guard. If he is available in the second round, Barton could be a priority target for the Giants in the draft.