Giants could draft one of the most underrated receivers in college football

While much of the NFL draft buzz centers on Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the New York Giants could find a diamond in the rough in Colorado’s slot receiver, Lajohntay Wester. Wester may not carry the same star power as his high-profile teammates, but his production and unique skill set make him an intriguing mid-round target.

Wester’s Underrated Production

This season, Wester has been one of the most efficient receivers in college football. He has hauled in 70 receptions on 88 targets, good for a stellar 79.5% reception rate. Wester has turned those opportunities into 880 yards and 10 touchdowns. After a rough outing against Nebraska in Week 2, where he dropped three passes, Wester has not dropped a single pass since—a testament to his excellent hands.

Operating primarily out of the slot, where he has lined up for 91.9% of his reps, Wester’s ability to make tough catches and maintain consistency sets him apart. His skill set includes sharp route running and a knack for finding open spaces, which makes him an excellent fit for the modern NFL.

A Potential Replacement for Wan’Dale Robinson

For the Giants, Wester could serve as a low-cost investment in the wide receiver room while also positioning himself as a potential successor to Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson, heading into the final year of his rookie deal next season, has flashed potential but has struggled with drops and a limited catch radius.

While Robinson remains a talented playmaker with upside, the Giants might prefer to hedge their bets by developing Wester as a versatile backup plan. His skill set as a gadget player and slot receiver mirrors much of what Robinson offers but with a stronger track record of secure hands.

The Skills Wester Brings

Wester’s ability to create separation and gain yards after the catch makes him a tantalizing prospect. Despite being listed at 5’11” and 167 pounds, he plays bigger than his size, showing excellent contact balance and an ability to fight for extra yards. He’s a menace in the open field, having racked up 527 of his 880 yards after the catch.

His agility and ability to stop and start on a dime give him shades of Kadarius Toney—minus the injury issues and drops that plagued Toney during his time in New York. I liken him to Mecole Hardman, but note that Wester offers more refined route-running skills.

One of Wester’s standout traits is his passion. He celebrates every catch as though it’s his last, bringing energy and spark that the Giants’ offense has sorely lacked. His mentality could inject much-needed life into a team in search of dynamic playmakers.

Immediate Value as a Return Specialist

Even if Wester takes time to develop as a wide receiver, he can contribute right away as a return man. His speed and vision make him an asset on special teams, giving him added value to a team looking for ways to flip field position.

Wester’s quickness and versatility have also allowed him to act as an extension of the run game, showing flashes of creativity on screens and short passes. In fact, he dominates the 0-9 yard range, where he has collected 346 yards and four touchdowns on 33 targets without a single drop.

A Complement to the Giants’ Young Core

If the Giants were to draft Wester, he would join a promising young receiving core that includes Robinson and standout rookie Malik Nabers. Together, they could create a dynamic, athletic group capable of making plays all over the field.

However, the Giants still need to address their lack of physicality at the position. While Wester offers elite agility and after-the-catch production, the team could benefit from adding a bigger-bodied receiver in free agency to complement their smaller, faster players.

Fortunately, the Giants have seen rookie tight end Theo Johnson provide some of that physical edge, using his size to break tackles and fight for extra yards. Adding a player like Wester would give the team more balance, with shifty playmakers alongside power players who can dominate in tight spaces.

