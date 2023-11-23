Giants could be without star defender in Week 12

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up to face off against the New England Patriots in Week 12 on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, a number of impact players are dealing with injuries coming off their third win of the season against the Washington Commanders.

Thursday’s injury report had a number of defenders limited and ruled out of practice. The limited players included Tre Hawkins, Bobby Okereke, A’Shawn Robinson, and receiver Darius Slayton. Okereke has a partially fractured rib and a dislocated finger but is expected to suit up against the Patriots.

The Giants Can’t Afford to Lose Dexter Lawrence

The most significant loss would be interior defender Dexter Lawrence, who has been healthy for the better part of two seasons but suffered a hamstring injury and has missed practice two consecutive days.

Lawrence missing practice this week certainly doesn’t bode well for his availability on Sunday, but it is possible the Giants are simply giving them extra time to rest, which they normally do on a weekly basis, given he is 342 pounds and moves like a running back.

This season, Dexter has produced 53 pressures, including 5.0 sacks, 27 tackles, and 26 stops. He has developed into one of the best interior pass rushers in football and is considered one of the best defenders in the game, so his impact is paramount. The Giants cannot afford to lose a part of that magnitude, even though their offense stepped up and looked far more comfortable in Week 11. Lawrence played a significant part in their six defense of turnovers against Washington, which kept the offense on the field and allowed them to build momentum.