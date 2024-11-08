Giants could be without key safety for Week 10 in Germany

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants continue to deal with an unprecedented amount of injuries as the season falls apart. Head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that safety Jason Pinnock is a “concern” for Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers in Germany as he deals with an abdominal injury, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants’ Jason Pinnock uncertain to play in Week 10

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The abdominal issue is new for Pinnock, as he landed on the injury report Thursday and was a limited participant in practice. The Giants have had a few defensive players miss time in recent weeks, and they cannot afford to lose their top safety with the secondary already thin.

Pinnock has played in every game for New York this season and has been a bright spot in a troublesome secondary group. The veteran has recorded 29 tackles, eight stops, five total pressures, and three sacks.

Expect Nubin and Belton to get more action if Pinnock can’t play

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Pinnock cannot play, Tyler Nubin and Dane Belton will likely be the main safeties against the Panthers. Nubin has had a solid rookie campaign overall while Belton has shown a good amount of upside as a strong player in the secondary in the playing time he has gotten.

The Giants desperately need a victory against a bad Panthers team to snap their four-game losing skid. The two teams are tied for the worst record in the NFL, so this game could have major implications on both teams’ draft positions for the next offseason.

Unfortunately for New York, they could be playing extremely shorthanded in the secondary, an area that has already underperformed all season long. More will be known about Pinnock’s availability as the day of the game approaches. The game kicks off at 9:30 A.M. EST in Germany on Sunday.