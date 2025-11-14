The New York Giants are preparing to play their first game in the post-Brian Daboll era this Sunday as they face the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Meanwhile, general manager Joe Schoen is working with ownership to begin the search for the Giants’ next head coach, and some intriguing candidates have already emerged.

Among those top candidates is one who will be on the Packers’ sideline this weekend: Green Bay’s defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley. The New Jersey-native is becoming a hot candidate for Big Blue to consider.

Packers DC Jeff Hafley is a top candidate for the Giants’ HC job

Hafley is becoming one of the most popular head coaching candidates early in this cycle. The 46-year-old is in his second season as the Packers’ defensive coordinator and has been credited with turning the unit into a juggernaut.

This season, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is elite, and, quite possibly, the best in the league. The unit ranks top-seven in rush defense, points allowed per game, and total yards allowed per game.

If there is one regard in which the unit is lacking, however, it is in the takeaways department. The Packers have forced just six turnovers this season, which is tied with the Giants and Commanders for the second-fewest.

Hafley is an experienced coach with leadership qualities

Hafley has earned his reputation as an excellent leader. He has made many stops across the country in his coaching career at both the collegiate and NFL levels, gaining invaluable experience and leaving a mark on every program he has been a part of.

During his stint as the co-defensive coordinator & defensive backs coach at Ohio State University in 2019, Hafley established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country, being ranked ninth overall recruiter for the 2020 class by 247Sports.com.

Hafley was the head coach for Boston College from 2020 to 2023. While the stint was unsuccessful, it was a valuable experience from which Hafley could draw to help him prepare and succeed in a potential future NFL head coaching gig.

Hafley has an audition opportunity on Sunday

Hafley is excited for the opportunity to coach against his hometown team and told the media that he bought 30 tickets for family and friends for Sunday’s game.

“I have a lot of memories of Giants Stadium growing up as a kid. It will be a cool experience to coach there.”

Not only will Hafley have an opportunity to coach against the G-Men, but he will have a prime opportunity to audition for them. A strong performance from Hafley’s defense could leave a lasting impression on the Giants’ front office and ownership.

There is already inside buzz around a Hafley-Giants connection

During a recent appearance on ESPN Milwaukee, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that a “random” NFL owner recommended to him that the Giants hire Hafley.

“He goes, ‘Do you have any names that you think could be on the radar?’” to which Schefter listed Hafley’s name, among others. “And he goes, ‘I’m so glad you said that. I was calling to tell you that Jeff Hafley would be an amazing choice for the Giants, and I just want you to know that.’”

There is already buzz inside the NFL that Hafley and the Giants could be a perfect marriage.

He will almost undoubtedly get an interview for the Giants’ head coaching job this offseason. And, given his presence at the podium, there’s a strong chance Hafley will blow ownership away and become one of the top candidates for the job.