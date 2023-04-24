Giants could add ‘special teams ace’ out of Penn State in 2023 NFL Draft

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jonathan Sutherland (0) tackles Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) in the first half of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking to add depth on special teams in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and it seems like they may have identified a target in the later rounds. New York hosted Penn State linebacker and “special teams ace” Jonathan Sutherland on a local prospect day this week, per Aaron Wilson. Sutherland could be a target for New York on day three as they look to add depth to the third facet of the game.

What could Jonathan Sutherland bring to the Giants?

Jonathan Sutherland is a Penn State product that could be targeted by the Giants on the third day of the draft or as a priority free agent if he goes undrafted. The “special teams ace” spent five years playing for the Nittany Lions as both a safety and linebacker.

In 2022, Sutherland posted 38 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in Penn State’s defense. He was also an active contributor on Penn State’s special teams, a role he could continue to play at the next level.

The highlight of Sutherland’s career came in a game against Idaho in 2019. In that game, Sutherland recorded two blocked punts, marking the first time Penn State blocked two punts in a game since 2000.

The Giants’ special teams unit struggled in 2022 as a lack of depth on the team’s roster left them void of capable talent. Adding a prospect designated as a core special teams player could be one way for the Giants to solve this problem.