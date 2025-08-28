Giants could add critical depth at wide receiver with experienced ex-Patriots free agent

The New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster has left them a bit thin at wide receiver. Behind their core starters is a lump of unproven talent that might be difficult to rely on early in the regular season.

Thankfully, there are options out there for the Giants to consider in free agency. The New England Patriots recently cut ties with a solid, experienced pass catcher who could serve as critical depth for the Giants.

Former Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is now a coveted free agent

The Patriots released Kendrick Bourne on Wednesday afternoon as they cut their roster down to 53 men. Bourne reportedly requested a trade prior to his release, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bourne is an experienced veteran who should have a robust market in free agency. The 30-year-old is entering his ninth season in the NFL, coming off a somewhat disappointing past two seasons.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

In 2023, Bourne appeared in only eight games, totaling 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns. He then appeared in 12 games in 2024, totaling just 28 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown.

These are far steps backwards for a player who racked up 800 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Patriots back in 2021.

Bourne could add slot depth for the Giants

No longer a bona fide starter, Bourne is entering the next stage of his career as a backup wide receiver who could add depth to a unit that is thin — like the Giants’ receiving corps.

Bourne plays both outside and slot receiver and possesses good size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. The Giants could use some depth in the slot, as they do not have another slot receiver on their roster behind Wan’Dale Robinson.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries in their receiving corps over the last few seasons, so adding depth to the unit as insurance would be a solid idea.

Bourne might have a competitive market, but he is not expected to make a high wage on any new deal he receives. He could be a low-cost option for the Giants to consider, upgrading their depth at the position, while adding experience and leadership to the locker room.