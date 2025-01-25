Giants continue to signal major interest in polarizing quarterback prospect

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants appear to be narrowing their focus in the 2025 NFL Draft, as head coach Brian Daboll spent significant time with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Friday morning, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

This one-on-one time underscores the Giants’ deep interest in Sanders, who has been on their radar for months. The franchise has been heavily scouting Sanders, attending his games and practices to better understand what he brings to the table as a potential franchise quarterback.

Sanders’ Elite Resume

Sanders had a stellar season with Colorado, completing 73.4% of his passes for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He also added 305 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, proving he has some mobility, albiet limited. What sets Sanders apart is his remarkable ability to avoid costly mistakes, boasting one of the lowest turnover-worthy play percentages in college football at 1.5%.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Running a pro-style offense under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Sanders already has a head start in understanding NFL concepts. His game translates seamlessly to the next level, especially for a team like the Giants, who desperately need a steady presence under center. While there are questions about his athleticism and ability to handle pressure—evidenced by his 20.2 percent pressure-to-sack ratio—those are issues that can be mitigated with proper coaching and a fortified offensive line.

Sanders vs. Ward: A Draft-Day Dilemma

Aside from Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward is the only other quarterback generating significant first-round buzz. Ward has a cannon for an arm and better athleticism than Sanders but lacks the polish and consistent accuracy that Sanders brings to the table.

The Giants, sitting at the third overall pick, likely have a better shot at landing Sanders without needing to trade up, making him a more realistic target than Ward.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What This Means for Daboll

For Brian Daboll, who is entering a critical season, landing a quarterback like Sanders could be a game-changer. Sanders has the poise and tools to step in as a rookie and elevate the offense immediately. Pairing him with standout wide receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants’ 2024 first-round pick, could give the team a dynamic duo capable of finally jump-starting an offense that has lacked firepower for years.

By spending extensive time with Sanders, Daboll is sending a clear signal that the Colorado star might be the key to the Giants’ future. If the organization is willing to commit to his development, Sanders could become the cornerstone of their next era.