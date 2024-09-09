Giants confirm Daniel Jones will start Week 2 despite disaster in season opener

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite his poor Week 1 performance, the New York Giants are rolling into Week 2 with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed to the media on Monday morning that Jones will be under center in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

Jones turned in a disastrous performance in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants’ offense struggled to move the ball as Jones completed just 22 of his 42 passing attempts for 186 and zero touchdowns with two interceptions (one of which being a pick-six, the other coming in the red zone).

Despite his poor performance in Week 1, Daboll is sticking by his quarterback. Jones will be the starter in Week 2 as the G-Men travel to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders next Sunday.

Fans were chanting “We want Lock” during Sunday’s game, pleading to Daboll to bench Jones and put in second-string quarterback Drew Lock, who the Giants signed in free agency this offseason. But fans will need to wait a little longer before Lock has an opportunity to take the field with Jones in line to remain the team’s starter.