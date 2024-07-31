Giants claim young developmental CB off waivers from Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are adding some depth to their cornerback room. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants claimed CB Mario Goodrich off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Giants claim CB Mario Goodrich off waivers

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) runs drills at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goodrich was released by the Eagles on Tuesday after the team announced it had signed former Giants and Washington Commanders offensive lineman Nick Gates. He landed on the waiver wire and will find his new home in New Jersey.

In 2023, Goodrich appeared in four games for the Eagles, making one start, and totaling five combined tackles across 110 total snaps (70 defensive, 40 special teams). He was targeted 10 times in coverage, allowing 10 receptions (100%) for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Goodrich is a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback who spent his collegiate career at Clemson. He went undrafted in 2022 and has been on and off the Eagles’ practice squad since then.

The Giants, in need of cornerback help, will welcome a developmental talent like Goodrich. He’s still only 24 years old and has plenty of upside as a developmental depth piece or special teams contributor.