Giants claim hard-hitting safety off waivers from Packers

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants claimed just one player off waivers on Wednesday, adding former Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson (per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo). The Packers cut Johnson on Tuesday despite an impressive preseason. Johnson is the Giants’ lone waiver claim.

Giants claim safety Anthony Johnson off waivers

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (36) runs through a drill on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Giants are adding Johnson to a safety room that previously featured just four players in Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Gervarrious Owens, and Tyler Nubin on the initial 53-man roster. Johnson will be added to the mix, but it is currently unknown who will be released to make room for the former Packers safety.

Johnson is a 24-year-old safety who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After just one season with the Packers, he was released, despite a strong preseason this summer in which he scored a touchdown.

Giants new safety Anthony Johnson recovering a fumble for a touchdown this preseason: pic.twitter.com/SKsfI9165M — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) August 28, 2024

Johnson appeared in 12 games for Green Bay last season, making four starts, and totaling 24 combined tackles, three pass defenses, and one interception across 303 defensive snaps. He was targeted 13 times in coverage and allowed eight receptions for 142 yards and zero touchdowns.

In three preseason games this summer, Johnson totaled six tackles and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Known for his hard-hitting playing style, Johnson is a physical safety and aggressive tackler who can make plays against the run inside the box. He is joining a Giants safety room that has already established its two starters, but Johnson could be viewed as a valuable depth piece or rotational cover man in a young and inexperienced secondary.