Giants claim former Jets special teams ace on waiver wire

The New York Giants are making an addition to their roster, adding value to their receiving corps and special teams.

Giants claim ex-Jets WR/KR Xavier Gipson

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants claimed former New York Jets WR Xavier Gipson off the waiver wire.

Gipson offers upside to special teams as a kick returner. He is a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Jets in 2023. He had appeared in all 34 games for the Jets in 2023 and 2024. Gipson totaled one return touchdown in 2023 and one receiving touchdown in 2024.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets listed Gipson as their starting kick returner entering this season. However, after fumbling on a return in Week 1, he was released.

Gipson returned two punts (9.5) for 19 yards and five kickoffs for 142 yards (28.4 average) in Week 1.

Giants needed depth on special teams

Gunner Olszewski is the Giants’ top return specialist after beating Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the job in the preseason. Joining Olszewski on kick returns in Week 1 was WR Wan’Dale Robinson, who is now dealing with an ankle injury.

This lack of depth needed to be addressed.

Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial used to be a member of the Jets’ coaching staff. His connection with and familiarity with Gipson likely contributed to the Giants making this waiver claim.

Gipson will join Olszewski as one of the Giants’ return specialists going forward this season.