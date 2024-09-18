Giants cash in on future draft pick swap with Cowboys

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants may be off to a rough start after losing their first two games of the 2024 regular season, but they notched a small victory this week, capitalizing on a future draft pick swap with the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants Trading Jordan Phillips Nets a Draft Pick Upgrade

During training camp, the Giants traded former defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to the Cowboys. Phillips appeared in two games for Dallas but was unexpectedly placed on injured reserve despite being fully healthy. On Wednesday, Phillips confirmed that his wrist was fine, indicating the Cowboys’ decision to sideline him was more about roster management than injury concerns.

Despite this move, the trade between the Giants and Cowboys triggered a draft pick swap. As a result, the Giants will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from Dallas in exchange for a 2026 seventh-rounder. While this might seem like a minor move, it slightly improves the Giants’ future draft capital, providing them with more flexibility when building for the future.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Small Wins Add Up

Although this may not be a game-changing move, small wins like this can accumulate over time. The Giants could even package the upgraded pick with others in a future deal to move up in the draft, depending on their needs.

Impact on the Giants’ Defense

Given the Giants’ struggles in run defense so far this season, losing Phillips may have hurt the team in the short term. Their interior defense has been notably weak, and having Phillips in the rotation might have helped shore up that area. However, the front office appears to be focused on the future, recognizing that their current roster—especially with Daniel Jones’ uncertain future at quarterback—may undergo significant changes after the 2024 season.

While the Giants’ performance on the field may be faltering, this draft pick swap serves as a small, positive step toward future improvement.