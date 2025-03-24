Giants can open up $22 million in cap space for one more big signing

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have quietly executed one of the more efficient offseasons in the league, loading up on impact players while keeping their financial books clean. Unlike many other teams navigating the salary cap by borrowing from the future, the Giants have yet to restructure a single major contract—at least, not yet.

That approach has left them with $17.2 million in available cap space, according to OverTheCap. It’s a respectable cushion, but not quite enough to chase one final marquee addition… unless they decide to make a move.

Creating Space for Rodgers (or Wilson)

If Aaron Rodgers is still a realistic target, the Giants will need to clear some serious room. Signing the four-time MVP would likely cost in the $30–35 million range annually, even if the deal is structured creatively. Russell Wilson, while cheaper, would also demand enough guaranteed money to trigger movement on the books.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants can unlock roughly $22 million by max restructuring Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas’ contracts—two foundational players they’re not worried about long-term. That would bring their total available cap space to just under $40 million, which would be enough to comfortably land a big-time quarterback and still leave room for the rookie class and in-season flexibility. They can create a void year in 2026, worst case, unless it’s a two-year deal, and they can backload the money a bit.

General manager Joe Schoen hasn’t rushed into anything, but he’s built in the financial safety net to strike if the opportunity presents itself.

A Draft-First Strategy Remains in Play

Of course, there’s still a decent chance Rodgers lands elsewhere. If that happens, the Giants could choose to hold their current line and roll into the draft with Jameis Winston and a best-player-available mindset. Winston’s contract only guarantees him $4 million, with another $4 million in reachable incentives. It’s a bridge deal, not a long-term answer.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

And if the Giants do pivot to drafting a quarterback—whether that’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 or someone like Jaxson Dart in a trade-up scenario later in the first—having extra cap flexibility could help surround a rookie with better support.

Long-Term Health Looks Strong

Looking ahead, the Giants are in excellent financial shape. They’re projected to have $63 million in cap space in 2026, even after accounting for this year’s draft class. That number will shrink, especially after signing their rookies and possibly extending players like Xavier McKinney or bringing back others on short-term deals.

Still, it’s rare for a team to load up in free agency and keep such clean books in the process. Whether they go all-in for one more splash or save their chips for next year, the Giants are in position to play it however they want.