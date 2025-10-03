Giants’ Cam Skattebo is playing like the best running back in the NFL

The New York Giants have an emerging young star in their offense — and not just rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart — fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo has taken the reins as Big Blue’s starting running back, and he shows no signs of looking back.

Cam Skattebo is PFF’s highest-graded running back through four weeks

Skattebo is the highest-graded running back in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. He has posted an 83.7 overall grade with an 82.3 rushing grade and an impressive 79.0 receiving grade.

On the season, Skattebo has totaled 181 yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns. He is averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 45.3 rushing yards per game despite having only one start under his belt.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Additionally, Skattebo has totaled 12 receptions for 98 receiving yards. His ability to contribute to both the rushing and passing attack makes him invaluable to the Giants’ offense.

Skattebo is currently averaging 3.02 yards after contact per attempt. 145 of his 181 rushing yards this season have come after contact. The powerful, angry-running Skattebo is creating much of his own yardage on his own, forcing 11 missed tackles in the process.

Skattebo has revamped the Giants’ rushing attack

The Giants’ offense has shifted to become a run-first attack with Skattebo and rookie QB Jaxson Dart in the backfield. Second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, and, in the meantime, Skattebo is assuming the starting role.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Skattebo and Dart both run often and with physicality, creating a hard-nosed mentality for Big Blue’s offense.

This new-look rushing style helped power the Giants to their first win of the season against a solid Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 4. They will look to backflip their way to their second win in a row in Week 5 against the 0-4 New Orleans Saints.