Giants bring in promising swing tackle for a visit

The New York Giants are bringing in a promising swing tackle for a visit this week, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. OT Yodny Cajuste will be visiting the Jets today and the Giants tomorrow. Big Blue, in need of some depth at the tackle position, could add Cajuste to the roster to compete as the team’s swing tackle.

The Giants will be working out Yodny Cajuste on Tuesday as they look to add depth to their offensive line. Cajuste was a third-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2019 and spent the past two seasons playing in 17 total games with five starts.

Cajuste was waived last week despite being tendered a non-guaranteed $2.7 million contract as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason. Following the 2023 NFL Draft, Cajuste’s spot on the Patriots’ roster was filled after the team used three mid-round draft picks on offensive linemen.

Cajuste missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries but has since been on the field for 333 career snaps across offense and special teams. He lined up primarily as a right tackle for New England last season, surrendering three sacks and 12 pressures on 197 total snaps.

The Giants’ two starting tackle positions are locked in by All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas and second-year RT Evan Neal. However, Cajuste could compete with the likes of Tyre Phillips, Matt Peart, Korey Cunningham, and Devery Hamilton for the backup role. If he happens to impress the coaching staff during his visit, Cajuste could find himself competing at Giants practices this summer.