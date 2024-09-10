Giants bring back veteran fullback after cutting him twice

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have been playing roster roulette over the past few weeks, working to address multiple positions and supplement injuries. With special teams linebacker Carter Coughlin suffering a torn pectoral muscle, the Giants had yet another spot to fill. To address this, they brought back veteran fullback Jakob Johnson on a new contract.

Jakob Johnson’s Return to the Giants

Johnson has been released and re-signed multiple times over the past week, so hopefully, he hasn’t traveled far. Once again, the Giants activated him on Tuesday to bolster their special teams unit. Johnson has familiarity with offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo from their time together with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent the last two seasons.

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson’s Special Teams Impact

Last season, Johnson played 139 snaps on special teams and collected four tackles. He also made two appearances for the Giants this preseason, contributing 21 snaps on special teams and 30 on offense. Known for his solid blocking ability, Johnson made a few key blocks in open space during preseason games, helping to break some large runs.

Versatility in Offense and Special Teams

As the Giants prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Johnson may be utilized not only on special teams but also on offense. His blocking prowess could play a crucial role in helping the Giants create opportunities for their running game, providing them with added versatility in both areas.