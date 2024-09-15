Giants: Brian Daboll’s inexplicable kicker decision cost them the game in Week 2

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kicking was the difference between the Giants and the Commanders in Week 2 — who could have seen that one coming?

The New York Giants entered a pivotal Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders unprepared. Veteran kicker Graham Gano popped up on the injury report this weekend with a groin injury. Despite the ailment, the Giants rolled into the division-rival contest with Gano as the lone kicker on the roster, foregoing the opportunity to call up a backup kicker from the practice squad.

Ultimately, they lost by a field goal — three points that a backup kicker very well could have scored at some point in the game. The Giants failed both of their two-point conversion attempts, leaving at least two points on the table, and failed a fourth-down conversion attempt in field goal range, all as a result of not having a trustworthy kicker.

Giants: Brian Daboll’s decision not to elevate a kicker ends up costing them the game

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll stands on the sideline in the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Entering the game, it was obvious to fans that Gano’s injury posed a great risk to the team. This is not the first time a mismanaged injury to Gano has cost the team a game (a similar story was written in the Giants’ loss to the New York Jets last season). Yet, head coach Brian Daboll decided against elevating a kicker from the practice squad.

Fans’ fears were realized on the opening kickoff of the game after Gano pulled his hamstring while running down the Commanders’ return specialist. After Gano suffered the injury, the Giants were left without a kicker for the rest of the game.

Punter Jamie Gillan gave it a go, attempting a point-after-try following the Giants’ first touchdown of the season. However, after his attempt shanked wide right, Daboll made the decision not to kick another field goal or extra point for the rest of the game.

Practice-squad kicker Jude McAtamney was not elevated to the active roster despite being fully healthy while Gano was not.

The decision not to elevate a kicker cost New York a minimum of five points against the Commanders. Considering Gano was injured, and considering the Giants lost a special teams player (Gunner Olszewski) due to an injury in pre-game warmups last weekend, Daboll’s decision not to elevate a backup kicker to the active roster is inexplicable.

Daboll confirmed after the game in a heated moment with the media that it was his decision not to elevate a kicker from the practice squad. That decision came back to haunt him and his team and ultimately cost them the game.

"He was chasing a kickoff return, he pulled his hamstring…we thought he was good"



Brian Daboll explains Graham Gano and the Giants' kicker situation today pic.twitter.com/pBQwxPVdgK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 15, 2024

The Giants are now in an 0–2 hole to start the season with a difficult schedule upcoming. It feels like Daboll is coaching to save his job as he aims to deliver wins to a fanbase that is starving for success.