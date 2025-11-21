The New York Giants are trying something new to get some value out of former first-round pick Deonte Banks.

After a promising 2023 rookie season, it’s been all downhill over the last two seasons for Banks, who opened this season as a backup. But now, Banks is back in the starting lineup due to injuries in the depth chart.

Banks has continued to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Giants are trying something new to salvage the former first-rounder.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Deonte Banks has been solid as a kick returner

Banks has been receiving opportunities to make an impact on special teams as a kick returner this season. The Giants have struggled to find a consistent sparkplug in the return game over the last few seasons, but Banks could be that missing piece.

This season, Banks is leading the team with 30.7 yards per kick return. He has totaled 276 return yards on nine kickoff returns, including the team’s longest return of the season (42 yards).

The Giants are hoping to get more from Banks on defense

It is crucial for Banks to make himself useful on special teams because, this season, he has been a complete liability on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterbacks, when targeting Banks in coverage this season, have completed 20 of 23 attempts (87% completion rate) for 270 yards with a 3-0 TD-INT ratio and a 155.2 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Banks has also missed three tackles this season, posting a 10.3% missed tackle rate. To make matters worse, he has committed six penalties this season.

The Giants have not seen proper returns on their investment in Banks, whom they traded up to select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But they are giving him an opportunity to turn things around and carve out a role on special teams. So far, Banks is taking that opportunity and making the most of it.