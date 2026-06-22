The Giants did not draft Francis Mauigoa in the top 10 to let him spend the summer politely waiting behind veterans. They are already giving him right-guard work, and that tells you the plan is getting real fast.

Mauigoa is a tackle by background, but Mike Bloomgren has been talking about building his toolbox instead of locking him into one label. I actually like that. The Giants need five good linemen more than they need five clean job titles.

Francis Mauigoa brings the kind of size and power that can survive inside, even if the technical adjustment is not tiny. Guard compresses the game. The hands have to be quicker, the anchor has to show up immediately, and mistakes get ugly because pressure arrives right in the quarterback’s lap.

The Giants are testing Mauigoa the right way

The easy fan reaction is to ask why a premium pick is not parked at tackle from Day 1. I get it. If a player is drafted that high, everybody wants the cleanest possible path.

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The Giants do not really have that luxury. Andrew Thomas is still the left tackle, the rest of the line has questions, and Harbaugh’s offense needs physical answers now. If Mauigoa can become a plus right guard quickly, that may help the unit more than forcing a tackle timeline that does not match the current depth chart.

Francis Mauigoa has to make the Giants less fragile

The bigger point is not where Mauigoa lines up in June. It is whether he gives the Giants a real stabilizer on a line that has spent too many seasons feeling one injury away from nonsense.

There will be ugly practice reps. Good. Better to find out now than pretend the transition is automatic. Mauigoa has the tools to become the kind of blocker who changes the attitude of the front, but the Giants have to let the hard part happen.

If he wins the right-guard job, the offense gets sturdier before the rookie even settles into his long-term position. That would be a very Giants way to solve a problem: slightly messy, maybe weird, but useful if the player is good enough.