Giants among NFL’s most fined teams of past 5 seasons

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in the “$5 Million Club,” according to a recent study by SportingPost.com. The study showed that the Giants were one of only a few NFL franchises that have received over $5 million in fines over the past five years. The Giants are among the NFL’s most fined franchises during that time span.

Giants are just one of five teams to have paid out over $5 million over the last five years

SportingPost.com analyzed the last five years of collective fine data from the NFL using data from Spotrac.

According to SportingPost’s study, the Giants have paid out $5.4 million in fines over the past five years. Only five other teams in the NFL have been fined over $5 million.

New York ranked fourth on the list of top-five most fined teams over the past five years:

Team Amount Arizona Cardinals $9,286,102 Cleveland Browns $8,442,061 Denver Broncos $6,474,955 New York Giants $5,416,195 Tennessee Titans $5,140,231 Table via SportingPost.com

Among New York’s key contributors to their hefty fine total is former wide receiver Golden Tate, who was with the team from 2019 to 2020. Tate racked up $1.79 million in fines over those two seasons, making him the ninth-most fined player in the NFL over the ast five years.

Thankfully, things seem to be improving for Big Blue. In 2023, they were among the least-fined teams in the league, paying out only $147,209 this season (ranking No. 23).